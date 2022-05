Here's Why DigitalOcean Stock Plunged 32% in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cloud company DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) plunged 31.8% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This significantly underperformed the market average but it apparently didn't fall far enough given its performance so far in May. As of this writing on May 5, DigitalOcean stock has fallen an additional 10% after disappointing investors with its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. With its dreadful performance in April and May, DigitalOcean stock now sits more than 70% down from its all-time high in 2021.