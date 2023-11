Here's Why DigitalOcean Stock Surged Higher Today

Shares of cloud-computing company DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) surged higher on Friday after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. It outperformed Wall Street's expectations, which is a big reason for the positive reaction from the market today. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, DigitalOcean stock was up 17%.To put today's surge in perspective, investors need to understand that DigitalOcean stock was down 22% year to date and had hit its all-time low earlier this week. Shares had been crushed in August after the company reported second-quarter results and had steadily slid since.In the third quarter, revenue was $177 million, which was ahead of management's guidance of $172.5 million to $174 million. The company's customer counts increased as well, as did its average revenue per user (ARPU), both of which were good.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel