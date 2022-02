Here's Why Disney's Blowout Quarter Is Great News for Roku

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have lost more than half their value in recent months. Investors can blame decelerating growth in revenue and active accounts. Investors can also blame slowing subscriber growth with Roku's content partners, including Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). This is why Disney's recent acceleration in subscribers at Disney+ is great news for Roku. It may not matter much for Roku's upcoming fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 17, but the new content coming to Disney+ could lead to better growth in active accounts as the year progresses.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading