Here's Why Dividend Investors Can Buy and Hold Costco Stock Forever

Since going public in late 1985, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock is up nearly 80,000% and that's before factoring in dividends. To make this percentage more tangible, if an investor put $10,000 to work in Costco stock in 1985, they'd have nearly $8 million today.Even if investors had waited until five years ago to buy Costco stock, they'd still be up more than 200%. That's more than double the return of the S&P 500 during this time.Costco stock has been a life-changing investment for many people but I don't expect returns over the next five years to be quite as good as days past. Its growth is slow and the valuation of its stock is expensive -- both of these factors could negatively impact returns for shareholders.