14.06.2022 16:18:00
Here's Why DocuSign Stock Has Collapsed 80%
The COVID-19 pandemic was a disruptive economic shock unlike anything seen in a generation. It was more difficult than a run-of-the-mill crisis, because its impact couldn't be blunted with financial firepower alone -- it restricted the free movement of people, which made it incredibly hard for companies to conduct everyday operations. But in many cases, technology came to the rescue. There was a cohort of "pandemic stocks" that benefited from the situation as their innovative solutions kept the economic wheels turning. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was one of them -- its suite of digital tools transformed from a luxury to a necessity for many organizations. As in-person business continues to pick back up, DocuSign is facing an abrupt slowdown in growth and a stock price that has declined 80% from its all-time high. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
