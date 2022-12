Here's Why Dollar General Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG) plunged on Thursday after the company released financial results for the third quarter of 2022. As of 3 p.m. ET, Dollar General stock was down 8%, but it had been down as much as 10% earlier in the session.In Q3, Dollar General generated net sales of $9.5 billion, up 11% year over year. And same-store sales were up an encouraging 6.8% -- the rest of the net-sales gain came from new stores.It's good that these top-line metrics were up, but there's more to Dollar General's Q3 results than this.