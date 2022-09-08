|
08.09.2022 14:16:07
Here's Why Doximity Dropped 22% in August
Telehealth stock Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) tumbled 21.6% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following weak earnings guidance. Things only got worse as investors pulled out of growth stocks with high valuations. Commentary from the Federal Reserve made it seem likely that interest rates will continue to climb, which reduced investor risk appetite.Doximity grew 25% last quarter and beat Wall Street's forecasts, but investors couldn't overlook the company cutting its guidance. Its full-year revenue expectations are now $25 million to $30 million lower, which implies a meaningful slowdown in the second half of the year. Doximity's CEO attributed this revision to the company's difficulty upselling in the pharmaceutical industry, which is under macroeconomic pressure.Doximity is a networking platform for healthcare professionals, and its product suite has expanded to include other tools including patient communications, document transfer, and scheduling. More than 80% of physicians in the U.S. are network members, so the company's successfully developed traction in its target market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Doximity Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
08.09.22
|Here's Why Doximity Dropped 22% in August (MotleyFool)
|
29.08.22
|Doximity Stock Is Down 68% -- Are Shares Worth Buying? (MotleyFool)
|
05.08.22
|Why Doximity Stock Is Sinking Today (MotleyFool)
|
05.08.22
|Doximity downgraded to underperform from neutral at BofA Securities (MarketWatch)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Doximity A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Doximity A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.22
|Is Doximity a Buy? (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Doximity Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Doximity Inc Registered Shs -A-
|33,89
|2,85%