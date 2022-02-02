Here's Why Dynatrace Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) were tumbling this morning after the company reported its third-quarter results. While Dynatrace beat analysts' consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings in the quarter, investors seemed dissatisfied with the company's annual recurring revenue. The tech stock was down by 21.5% as of 10:59 a.m. ET. Dynatrace, which provides a software intelligence platform for businesses, reported revenue of $241 million, up 32% from the year-ago quarter, which outpaced Wall Street's expectation of $234.5 million. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.18 was higher than analysts' consensus estimate of $0.16.