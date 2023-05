Here's Why Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's Drug Could Be the Real Deal

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has a potential Alzheimer's treatment in donanemab that shows a lot of promise. The company reported data from a recent trial which demonstrated some encouraging results, and even the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is excited with how well the drug is doing.Donanemab could succeed where Biogen's Aduhelm has failed, and that should get investors bullish on Eli Lilly's long-term prospects.A big controversy in Alzheimer's treatments is that while some drugs may reduce amyloid plaque, which is often associated with the disease and its progression, they aren't helpful in actually slowing down the disease and having a meaningful effect for patients. Therein lies the question of whether focusing on amyloid plaque alone is useful.