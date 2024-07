Here's Why Embracing the FIRE Movement Could Leave You With a Tiny Social Security Check in Retirement

Some people aim to retire early so they can enjoy their post-work years while they're still in pretty good health. But there's a big difference between retiring at, say, age 57 versus retiring at 38 or 42.Proponents of the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement often aim to exit the workforce for good in their 30s or 40s. They'll live well below their means, bank a lot of money, and set themselves up with investments so they can live off of that passive income without needing to report to an office or punch a clock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool