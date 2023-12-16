|
16.12.2023 11:06:00
Here's Why Enbridge Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is offering dividend investors a hefty 7.7% yield today. That's well above the 1.4% or so yield you could collect from an S&P 500 index fund or the 3.5% average yield found in the broader energy sector, using the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEMKT: VDE) as a proxy. If you are looking to maximize the income your portfolio generates, Enbridge is as close to a no-brainer dividend stock as you can get. Here are a few reasons why.Enbridge pays dividends in Canadian dollars, so the dividend a U.S. investor actually receives will fluctuate along with exchange rates. The graph below seems to be a bit uneven for that reason. The key is that the chart heads steadily higher nonetheless. That's because Enbridge has increased its dividend every single year for 28 consecutive years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!