|
09.11.2022 17:35:04
Here's Why Etsy Stock Is a Buy Right Now
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is skillfully serving its buyers and sellers of custom-made products. In the process, Etsy is raising the fees it is charging sellers, leaving more for the company to expand cash flows. This video highlights why Etsy stock is a buy after Q3 earnings.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 7, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 8, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!