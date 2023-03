Here's Why Etsy's Double-Digit Revenue Growth Might Come at a Cost

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the fourth quarter of 2022 ended Dec. 31, Etsy's (NASDAQ: ETSY) revenue increased 12.6% year over year to $807.2 million, beating Wall Street forecasts. And for the full year of 2022, sales were up 10.2% to just under $2.6 billion. These impressive gains were on top of 35% revenue growth in 2021. A double-digit, top-line increase is certainly positive news for shareholders, especially in an uncertain economic environment where many experts are predicting a recession in 2023. However, shareholders need to pay attention to what's happening beneath the surface. Here's why this top e-commerce business's strong revenue growth might come at a real cost. Continue reading