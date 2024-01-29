|
29.01.2024 12:18:00
Here's Why ExxonMobil Is a No-Brainer Energy Stock
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is a giant company, with a huge market cap of roughly $400 billion. It has a fairly attractive dividend yield of around 3.8%, compared to the S&P 500 index's relatively tiny 1.4% yield. It also happens to have an investment grade-rated balance sheet.There's a lot to like here for investors looking at the energy sector. But it gets even better when you dig deeper into the story. Here are three other reasons to like this dividend-paying energy stock.Income investors are often attracted to stocks with high yields. When you add in consistent dividend growth, the appeal grows dramatically. ExxonMobil has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years, well above what any of its closest peers have achieved. Chevron gets closest at 36 years, while BP and Shell both ended up cutting their dividends during the 2020 energy downturn that coincided with the coronavirus pandemic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
