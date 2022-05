Here's Why Farfetch Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), a luxury fashion e-commerce platform, spiked today after the company reported a better-than-expected loss in the first quarter. Farfetch's stock skyrocketed by 30.1% as of 1:59 p.m. ET. Farfetch reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.24 in the first quarter, which was down from a loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter but ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.28 per share.