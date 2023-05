Here's Why Fastenal Is a No-Brainer Dividend Growth Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors looking for a mixture of growth and income should take a look at industrial-focused Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST). It's not a household name, but it has an incredible dividend record. And here's the best part: It looks at least reasonably priced today. Paying a fair price for a great company like this can work out very well over time. Here are some charts and tables to highlight the opportunity.Fastenal has increased its dividend annually for around a quarter of a century. Over the past decade, the average annualized dividend increase was a very robust 12%. But rapid dividend growth has actually been a fairly consistent pattern. To get a good idea of just how powerful that is, take a look at the graph below, which looks at dividend growth from the start of 2000 to the current dividend rate of $0.35 per share per quarter.Continue reading