Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
19.05.2022 19:24:36
Here's Why Fastly Is Soaring Today
The stock market was having another negative day on Thursday, with the S&P 500 down by about 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET. However, edge computing platform operator Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) was a major outperformer, with shares up by more than 10%.Fastly announced that it has agreed to acquire coding platform Glitch, which more than 1.8 million developers are using to create and share web apps. The Glitch team plans to form a new Developer Experience team within Fastly that will give users more resources and tools and add to Fastly's offerings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fastlymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fastlymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fastly
|11,58
|6,87%