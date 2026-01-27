:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
27.01.2026 15:45:00
Here's Why Feb. 5 Could Be a Big Day for Amazon Investors
Had you bought Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock 12 months ago, you would be sitting on a meager 2% gain right now. The company is making incredible progress in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, which is fueling strong growth across the entire organization, yet its stock has effectively traded flat over the past year.On Feb. 5, Amazon is scheduled to release its operating results for the fourth quarter of 2025, which will give investors a fresh update on how AI is impacting the company's booming cloud computing and e-commerce businesses. The report might be the positive catalyst Amazon stock needs to break out of its recent funk. Here's what investors should look for.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
27.01.26
|UPS to cut up to 30,000 jobs and close facilities as Amazon shipments drop (Financial Times)
|
27.01.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26