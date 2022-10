Here's Why Federal Realty Investment Trust Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks can be a crucial part of a balanced portfolio. However, not just any dividend stock will do.The best dividend-paying companies have reliable cash flows and a track record of growing dividend payouts. These stocks can provide a good source of income, making them excellent for retirees.One no-brainer dividend stock on my radar is Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT). The real estate company has a lot going for it, most notably its impressive, multidecade history of growing its dividend payout. Here's the secret sauce that makes this stock a solid investment.