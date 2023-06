Here's Why Fisker Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, Fisker (NYSE: FSR) said it had been given regulatory approval to begin delivering its electric Ocean SUV in the U.S. later this month. More news about its U.S. business had the stock jumping today. Fisker shares popped by as much as 14% this morning and are holding on to a gain of 5.8% as of 11:35 a.m. ET. Fisker will begin deliveries in the U.S. market during the week of June 19 after its announcement that it had received the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Certificate of Conformity and approval from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) last week. Continue reading