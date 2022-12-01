|
01.12.2022 20:46:34
Here's Why Five Below Stock Soared Today
Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) soared on Thursday after the company released financial results for the third quarter of 2022 and issued guidance for the fourth quarter that surprised Wall Street. As of 1:45 p.m. ET today, Five Below stock was up 14%.In the third quarter, Five Below generated net sales of $645 million. On one hand, this looks good: Revenue was up 6.2% year over year and trounced management's most-optimistic forecast of $619 million. On the other hand, same-store sales (comps) -- a crucial metric for retail stocks -- dropped 2.7% from last year. Comps are also down 4.1% year to date.Turning to the bottom line, Five Below's third-quarter results were also better than expected but down from last year. The company earned $16.1 million in net income, down from $24.2 million in the same quarter last year but far better than the $4 million to $11 million guided for by management.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Five Below Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.12.22
|Here's Why Five Below Stock Soared Today (MotleyFool)
|
01.12.22
|Five Below (FIVE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
29.11.22
|Ausblick: Five Below informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)