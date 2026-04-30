Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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30.04.2026 21:41:10
Here's Why FTAI Aviation Popped Higher by More Than 15% Today
Shares in FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) shot higher by more than 15% by 3 p.m. today after the market digested its excellent first quarter 2026 earnings report and guidance. Moreover, there's reason to believe its end-market environment could improve throughout the year. The company's core business is Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) of legacy aircraft engines, such as CFM International's CFM56. CFM is a GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) joint venture, and FTAI and CFM have a multiyear agreement in place under which FTAI will MRO CFM56 engines; the benefit to GE Aerospace and its joint venture partner, Safran, is that they are guaranteed a market for their high-margin aftermarket equipment.In addition, FTAI is set to launch FTAI Power in the fourth quarter of 2026, an exciting business that will convert CFM56 engines into power turbines to power data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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