Here's Why FTAI Aviation Stock Surged in December (And Why it Could Be Good News for GE Aerospace and GE Vernova)
You need to understand GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) before understanding why shares in FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) rose by 13.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's why, in the context of the stock's gain in December. The reason for the rise, and the spike in 2025 for that matter, comes down to the announcement of FTAI Power on Dec 30. Management described the business as being "a new platform focused on converting CFM56 engines to power turbines built to provide the most flexible, cost-efficient, and scaled solution for delivering reliable energy to data centers globally."That announcement has excited the market due to the overriding need for data center power to support the booming growth in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and investment.
