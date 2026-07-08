Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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08.07.2026 19:08:42
Here's Why FTAI Aviation Stock Was Red Hot in the First Half of 2026
Shares in FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) rose by 37.4% in the first half of 2026, according to the data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's an excellent performance, but it was anything but linear. Instead, FTAI has had a volatile year, with many of the year's topical issues: AI-linked investment, the conflict in Iran, and energy prices. Given that these factors remain highly dynamic, volatility is likely to continue. The company operates three businesses that are highly related but distinct. The core business is providing engine maintenance for airlines and airplane owners. The second is aviation leasing, where it takes assets (airplanes) on its books, raises third-party capital, and then owns and leases the airplanes to airlines, while ensuring the engines are maintained. The third, nascent, business is FTAI Power, which was launched at the end of 2025, and converts CFM56 engines (which power the legacy Airbus A320 family of planes as well as the legacy Boeing 737) into power turbines to provide energy to data centers globally. All three were impacted by events in 2026. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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