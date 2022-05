Here's Why GDS Holdings Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS), a Chinese data center company, skyrocketed today after the company reported its first-quarter results. GDS fell short of analysts' expectations for earnings, but the company's revenue outpaced Wall Street's estimates. The tech stock was up by 14.4% as of 3:22 p.m. ET. GDS reported a diluted earnings loss of $0.50 per share, which was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.25 per share. But investors were more than happy to ignore the company's earnings miss and instead focused their attention on GDS' revenue gains. Continue reading