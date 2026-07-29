General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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29.07.2026 17:49:59
Here's Why GE Healthcare Shares Popped Higher Today
Shares in GE Healthcare (NASDAQ: GEHC) were higher by 12% at around 11 a.m. today on the back of its second-quarter earnings report. It's been a difficult year for the company, but the latest results, particularly the order book, are signaling an improvement ahead. Here's why. The second-quarter earnings came in ahead of expectations. Still, management reiterated its previous full-year guidance: organic revenue growth of 3%-4%, adjusted EPS of $4.80-$5.00, and free cash flow (FCF) of approximately $1.6 billion.It's superficially unimpressive, but the devil is in the detail of the order book, and specifically the 11.1% growth in orders, taking its book-to-bill ratio to 1.15 times, and its backlog to $23.9 billion. To understand why this is so important, you have to go back to the first-quarter results, when management was forced to lower its full-year earnings guidance on the back of a $250 million increase in costs from memory chips, oil, freight, and raw materials. The cost increase is problematic for a company like GE Healthcare, which has relatively long sales cycles, because it can't react quickly to raise prices and has to work through a backlog secured at prices before the cost inflation hit. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|69 275,00
|-4,74%
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