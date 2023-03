Here's Why GE HealthCare Technologies Is a No-Brainer Growth Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are many routes to earnings growth. With GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC), it comes down to a combination of mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth and margin expansion. Over the medium term, management expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to move to "high teens to 20%", from 15.6% in 2022. A 300 to 500 basis points (bps) growth in operating margin is a compelling case, and there's reason to feel confident that the company can reach its aims.To illustrate the significance of the targets, let's consider the improvement in EBIT implied by a combination of 5% revenue growth and hitting a 20% EBIT margin over the next five years. These figures imply a 64% increase in EBIT, so if GE HealthCare merely continues to trade at the same price-to-EBIT multiple it carries now, that implies a 64% return over the five-year period or a return of about 10% per annum. At the JPMorgan Healthcare conference in January, management laid out three components that will aid its margin expansion plans: