GE Vernova Aktie
WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016
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25.04.2026 14:10:00
Here's Why GE Vernova Stock Power Surged Again This Week and is Up 75% in 2026
GE Vernova's (NYSE: GEV) great run continues, with the stock rising another 14.6% this week after the company reported stellar first-quarter earnings. The company's power and electrification solutions make it a leading player in the build out of AI infrastructure, and the latest earnings report confirms it has many years of growth ahead, CEO Scott Strazik wasted no time on the earnings in declaring the good news of the quarter "In the last 90 days, we've added $13 billion to our total backlog and now expect to reach $200 billion in backlog in '27 versus our previous expectation of '28." It gets better. It's one thing to grow the equipment backlog, but it's another to sign so-called slot reservation agreements (SRAs) under which customers pay upfront to secure slots for equipment in the future. This is an indication of how desperate hyperscalers are to secure power for their AI data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu GE Vernova
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22.04.26
|GE Vernova-Aktie mit Kursrally: Prognose angehoben (dpa-AFX)
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22.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Energietechnikkonzern GE Vernova wird optimistischer - Aktie stark (dpa-AFX)
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21.04.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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29.01.26
|GE Vernova thinks data centres could lower utility bills — eventually (Financial Times)
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27.01.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)