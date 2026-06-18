GE Vernova Aktie
WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016
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18.06.2026 19:18:30
Here's Why GE Vernova Stock Surged Higher Today
GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) shares rose by as much as 6.5% in early morning trading as markets warmed to the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) , signed yesterday. The deal helps remove uncertainty in the region, and that's good for the large-scale capital investments that drive demand for GE Vernova's gas power business, electrification equipment, and wind turbines. In addition to the cessation of hostilities, the U.S. has pledged to work with its partners in the Gulf to develop a plan to invest $300 billion in Iran's reconstruction via the creation of a fund. It's a plan that could lead to GE Vernova winning equipment orders, given the damage the attacks have caused to Iran's infrastructure. The company's gas power turbine equipment, whether heavy-duty or its smaller aeroderivative turbines, is ideal for meeting long- and near-term needs to secure power in a region rich in hydrocarbons. In addition, its electrification and grid solutions can help with the country's reconstruction and power restoration.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu GE Vernova
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22.04.26
|GE Vernova-Aktie mit Kursrally: Prognose angehoben (dpa-AFX)
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22.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Energietechnikkonzern GE Vernova wird optimistischer - Aktie stark (dpa-AFX)
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21.04.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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08.04.26
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29.01.26
|GE Vernova thinks data centres could lower utility bills — eventually (Financial Times)
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27.01.26
|Ausblick: GE Vernova präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GE Vernova präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)