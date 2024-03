Here's Why General Electric Stock Surged in February

Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) soared by 18.5% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move comes from a well-received set of fourth-quarter earnings at the end of January and positive guidance for 2024.Equally importantly, GE issued a Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register the securities of GE Vernova for trading in the United States. GE Vernova is a power, wind energy, and electrification business set to be spun off on April 2.The company is far from the tumultuous period of 2017 and 2018, when soon-to-be short-term CEO John Flannery replaced long-term CEO Jeff Immelt and then ultimately current CEO Larry Culp in 2018. The company's very ability to survive was under question back then.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel