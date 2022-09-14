|
14.09.2022 14:52:00
Here's Why Genuine Parts Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) long ago blew past the Dividend Aristocrats list and now sits high atop the list of Dividend Kings. The Kings are a group of companies that have increased their dividends for an astonishing 50 or more years. Genuine has done it for 66 consecutive years. Here's how, and how it can continue.Image source: Genuine Parts Company.There have been many ups and downs in the U.S. macro environment over the last 66 years, but Genuine has endured them all. The key to Genuine's success over the decades is its all-weather business model. The company bases its model on the high priority that customers place on their vehicles. Without vehicles, folks can't get to work, pick up groceries, or get kids to soccer practice. They are essential to people's lives, and when they inevitably break down, people need to get them fixed ASAP.Continue reading
