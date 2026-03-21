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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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21.03.2026 10:42:59

Here's Why Grail Shares Crushed the Market This Week

Shares in multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing company Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL) rose by as much as 12.4% over the course of the week. The market-busting performance came in a week when a Wall Street analyst upgraded the stock to a "buy" from a "hold" rating. The rating upgrade also came with a price target cut from $110 to $65, representing a 39% premium to Friday's closing price.It's been a difficult year for the healthcare stock, with the company shocking investors after it released top-line results from a landmark trial showing it had missed its primary endpoint: a statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction in cancer detection with its Galleri test in the U.K. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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