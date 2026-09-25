GRAIL Aktie
WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1
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25.09.2026 11:05:34
Here's Why Grail Stock Surged 55% This Week
Multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test company Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL) stock surged 55% through Friday morning after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted favorably on its Galleri MCED test. The vote opens the pathway for the FDA to grant premarket approval to Galleri and, in turn, for increased adoption by medical bodies and insurers.
The Molecular and Clinical Genetics Devices Panel of the FDA's Medical Devices Advisory Committee voted unanimously on Galleri's safety, seven to two, that Galleri's benefits outweigh its risks, and, in the most eagerly awaited vote, Galleri received a six-to-four vote in favor of its effectiveness.
The vote increases the likelihood of pre-market approval and may open conversations with medical insurers that might not consider Galleri without FDA approval. The close efficacy vote indicates the key issue for Grail. The Galleri test missed its primary endpoint: a statistically meaningful reduction in late-stage (Stage III and Stage IV) cancer detection in a three-year, 142,250-person trial with England's National Health Service.
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