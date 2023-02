Here's Why Hanesbrands Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of apparel company Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) dropped like a rock on Thursday after the company provided lackluster financial guidance and announced some substantial pivots to management's priorities. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Hanesbrands stock was down 23% -- particularly painful, considering the market is soaring today.On one hand, fourth-quarter revenue of $1.47 billion beat guidance from Hanesbrands' management. And adjusted earnings per share of $0.07 was within guidance. On the other hand, management is pushing out financial targets and changing its financial priorities.Regarding financial priorities, Hanesbrands kicked off 2022 by announcing a $600 million share repurchase authorization plan. And as of the third quarter of 2022, the company had paid a dividend for 39 consecutive quarters. However, management only used $25 million to repurchase shares in 2022. And today, it announced it eliminated its dividend.