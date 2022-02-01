|
01.02.2022 18:08:10
Here's Why Harmonic Stock Is Down Today
Shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) were tumbling this morning after the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results late yesterday. While Harmonic's revenue and earnings figures were better than expected, investors weren't happy that earnings fell on a year-over-year basis and that 2022 guidance is below Wall Street's expectations.The tech stock was down by 13.2% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Harmonic, which designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that enable network operators to deliver broadcast and on-demand video services, reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.16, which beat analysts' consensus estimate of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Additionally, the company's total sales for the quarter of $155.8 million surpassed Wall Street's expectation of $149 million. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
