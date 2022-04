Here's Why Home Depot Can't Lose This Crucial Customer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One surprising winner during the pandemic was the home-improvement sector. Stuck inside their homes with extra cash in their pockets, consumers focused on tackling renovation projects. And this has led to a surge in demand at Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which leads the industry in selling the right tools and supplies that customers need. Speaking of its customer base, there is one specific group that has been extremely important to Home Depot's past success. And it will continue to push the business to new heights going forward. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading