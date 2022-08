Here's Why Home Depot Is the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many companies are experiencing major slowdowns, lowering financial guidance, and laying off employees as the economy starts to hit a rough patch amid soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Couple this with tough comparisons from a year ago, and it's no wonder that the S&P 500 had its worst first half of any year since 1970. But this situation shouldn't scare away investors. In fact, when the economy and markets look weak, like they do now, it could be the best time to put money to work because valuations are compressed and the potential for future returns is higher. This is how I view the investing landscape. I've zeroed in on the next stock that I'm going to buy. Here are three reasons why it's Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Continue reading