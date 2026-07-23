Honeywell Technologies Aktie
WKN: 870153 / ISIN: US4385161066
|
23.07.2026 21:53:56
Here's Why Honeywell Shares Popped Higher Today
Shares in Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON) rose by as much as 7.4% in early trading today on the back of an excellent set of results that completely surprised investors and further supported the idea that the industrial sector is firmly in recovery mode in 2026. In a nutshell, Honeywell Technologies beat revenue and earnings expectations across all three of its segments; namely, building automation, process automation and technology, and industrial automation in its second quarter. In addition, management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for organic sales, profit margin, and earnings per share. Moreover, readers should note that the previous guidance was issued in early June, ahead of the Honeywell Aerospace spinoff. This indicates a recent strengthening of its business, which is giving management cause for confidence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!