10.04.2023 17:51:33
Here's Why HubSpot Surged 11% in March
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares climbed 10.8% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, thanks to well-received product updates and positive momentum across the tech sector. The marketing software company published a fantastic quarterly earnings report in February, setting the stage for gains when market conditions improved in March.HubSpot had serious momentum heading into March. The stock rose 34% in the first two months of the year, helped along by better-than-expected earnings results. When tech stocks jumped higher to close out the quarter, HubSpot was in prime position to reap those rewards.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
