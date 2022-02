Here's Why I Bought Airbnb During the Stock Market Sell-Off

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The new year provided a rough start to the stock market, increasing volatility and punishing growth stocks. The downturn opened up an opportunity for me to buy one stock I have had on my watch list for several months. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a worldwide facilitator of travel. As a result, it was devastated at the pandemic onset when fewer folks wanted to travel. However, it is recovering quite nicely. Despite the positive developments, the stock is down 17% in the last year. The falling price and the fact that the omicron variant is not causing significant changes in consumer mobility is what gave me the incentive to finally open a position. Here's what attracted me to Airbnb stock in the first place. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading