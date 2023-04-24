|
Here's Why I Changed My Mind About Medical Properties Trust Stock
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock looks particularly tempting thanks to its jumbo dividend yield of 14%. It's also an investment that I initially called the wrong way, then changed my view on after following the company for a few quarters. Join me as I recount and explore my decision-making process with this stock, including the factors that made me change my tune and eventually decide that it's something worth selling rather than buying.Because Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on buying and renting out hospital buildings to healthcare companies, I initially considered its business model to be sound. It's true that there will always be some demand for hospital space, and it's also true that REITs can be attractive choices for generating dividend income thanks to their rent-powered revenues. So long as the business uses leverage responsibly -- which is to say, so long as it carefully balances the amount of debt it takes on to buy new properties -- it's possible for a REIT to slowly expand while collecting rent from tenants for many decades, paying down its debts along the way. Continue reading
