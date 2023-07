Here's Why I Don't Recommend Claiming Social Security at 62

One of the nice things about Social Security is that you're not forced to claim benefits at one specific age. Rather, you get a range of ages to choose from.Once you turn 62, it's possible to claim benefits at any age. But if you want your full monthly benefit based on your wage history, you'll need to wait until full retirement age (FRA) to sign up for Social Security. FRA kicks in at 67 if you were born in 1970 or later.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel