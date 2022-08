Here's Why I Just Bought NextEra Energy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The world is rapidly transitioning energy sources, moving away from carbon-emitting fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. Over the next 30 years, the U.S. economy will need to invest an estimated $4 trillion to decarbonize. That represents an unprecedented commercial opportunity for companies focused on developing the renewable energy and storage capacity required to decarbonize the economy. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is helping lead the country's decarbonization. It's already one of the country's leading producers of solar and wind energy and battery storage. The utility expects to continue leading the way in the future, which is why I recently bought more shares. Here's why I can't get enough of this leading renewable energy company.NextEra Energy recently unveiled its bold "Real Zero" goal to eliminate carbon emissions from its operations by 2045. That plan would see its Florida-based electric utility: Continue reading