27.06.2024 13:15:00

Here's Why I Just Loaded Up on Salesforce Stock

I recently started a position in Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) because the price the market is giving investors is too good to ignore. Timing can be everything when investing, and there has seldom been a better time to purchase the stock in the last few years.In a market where some stocks are incredibly expensive, Salesforce is refreshing. If you have a holding period of at least three to five years in mind, there are few better stocks available.The company is a leader in customer relationship management (CRM). This software helps a company market its services or products to potential buyers, make the actual sale, retain and serve the customer post-purchase, and drive additional purchases. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Salesforcemehr Nachrichten