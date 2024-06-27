|
27.06.2024 13:15:00
Here's Why I Just Loaded Up on Salesforce Stock
I recently started a position in Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) because the price the market is giving investors is too good to ignore. Timing can be everything when investing, and there has seldom been a better time to purchase the stock in the last few years.In a market where some stocks are incredibly expensive, Salesforce is refreshing. If you have a holding period of at least three to five years in mind, there are few better stocks available.The company is a leader in customer relationship management (CRM). This software helps a company market its services or products to potential buyers, make the actual sale, retain and serve the customer post-purchase, and drive additional purchases. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
