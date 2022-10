Here's Why I Keep Buying More Lam Research

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As one of the leading providers of wafer fabrication equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing, Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) may be one of the most important companies in the world. Chipmakers rely on its tools to produce the semiconductors that are vital to everything from data storage to smart cars to mobile devices.Despite this, shares of Lam Research are down 47% year to date. Here's why I see the sell-off as a buying opportunity and why I keep taking advantage by buying more shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading