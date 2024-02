Here's Why I Might Change My Mind and Buy Nvidia Stock

Over the past year, there have been few better stocks to own than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as it's up 400% since the start of 2023. And year to date, it's already up nearly 50%. Unfortunately, I missed those gains after selling my shares last July. However, it's never too late to admit you're wrong and consider buying back in. But at its current stock price, many people might question this decision. So, why am I considering buying now? Read on to find out.Nvidia's primary products are GPUs (graphics processing units). This piece of computing hardware is tailor-made to handle complex computing tasks. Originally designed to process gaming graphics, its uses have been expanded to tasks like drug discovery, engineering simulations, mining cryptocurrency, and training AI models.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel