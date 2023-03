Here's Why I Still Own Medical Properties Trust

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past year has been brutal for investors in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The healthcare REIT's stock has plummeted by 60%. That has driven its dividend yield up to an eye-popping 15.4%.A yield that high is a warning sign that investors don't think it's sustainable. While the REIT could reduce its dividend, I plan to continue holding.Medical Properties Trust has faced several issues over the past year. The biggest is a problem with its rent roll. Several of its tenants are facing financial challenges. That's causing concerns that they might not be able to pay rent.Continue reading