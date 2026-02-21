Canopy Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048
|
21.02.2026 16:45:00
Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Canopy Growth With a 10‑Foot Pole in 2026
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is a high-risk investment that should be considered only by the most aggressive investors. That's the big story and, ultimately, why I wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole. But if you are considering it, you'll want to think about these key facts before you hit the buy button.One of the first major warning signs is that the stock is trading around $1. That's penny stock land, an area of the market that is known for being high risk. Stock prices generally only fall that low when a company is struggling. Sure, there could be a huge upside opportunity if a penny stock turns around, but there's material downside risk if the company's business doesn't prove sustainable over the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corp
|
06.02.26
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.12.25
|Aktien von SynBiotic, Canopy Growth, Tilray und Aurora gemischt: Cannabis-Sektor leidet unter enttäuschender US-Neuklassifizierung (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25