Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.02.2026 18:30:00

Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Palantir Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

One of the most difficult stocks in the market to understand is Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR). Palantir continues to post unbelievable quarter after unbelievable quarter, and the stock continues to rise as a result. However, if you look at the valuation behind the stock, it makes no sense. Palantir is an incredibly difficult stock for me to wrap my head around, which is why I'm not investing in it.Many investors want to own Palantir shares, but they must understand the risks and upside to the stock before doing so, as it could be a perilous investment if they don't.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantir

mehr Nachrichten