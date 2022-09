Here's Why I'd Choose a Roth IRA over a 401(k) Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You can achieve financial independence with either a Roth IRA or a traditional 401(k). Many even choose to take advantage of both vehicles and their respective tax benefits. But if I had to choose one to prioritize, the Roth IRA makes a ton of sense -- even for high-income earners. Here's how a Roth IRA can unlock a tax-free, hassle-free retirement. Since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, personal tax rates for individuals have remained relatively low on a historical basis. The act's provisions around income tax are set to "sunset," or expire, at the end of 2025, meaning tax rates are set to rise across income levels in 2026. For financial planning purposes, this is important to know: Voluntarily declaring income now makes sense relative to declaring it later, all else equal. Continue reading